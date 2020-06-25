Purdue ranks among ‘Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University is ranked 13th in the nation on BestColleges and Campus Pride’s 2020 listing of Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students. Additionally, Purdue says it was listed as the best college for LGBTQ+ students in Indiana.

The rankings look at schools’ academic support and affordability data, along with the Campus Pride Index score, which is a national rating system that measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life.

“We’ve seen over the past eight years phenomenal growth and participation in the center,” said Lowell Kane, director of student engagement and belonging and director of the LGBTQ Center. “We have seen an expansion of programs and services as well as policies and practices that illustrate Purdue’s commitment to welcoming and affirming everybody.”

Purdue says its LGBTQ Center, which was established in 2012, was a key instrument in engaging the campus community with educational, outreach and advocacy programs and provided services and resources for students.

Campus Pride considers eight LGBTQ+ inclusive factors to reach a measurement. Purdue says the rankings also include descriptions of campus resources that provide support to students of various gender and sexual identities.

“Every year we welcome more students who use the center’s resources and programs to enhance their Purdue experience and enrich their own lives and the lives and experiences of the LGBTQ community,” stated Kane.

Purdue says its offering of an LGBTQ studies minor and award-winning study abroad opportunities in LGBTQ+ history, identity and culture also was featured in the ranking.

In addition to programs for faculty, staff and students, Purdue says the center has developed new LGBTQ+ student organizations, grown of Purdue Employee Pride, and established internships to engage experiential learning and expanded volunteer opportunities.