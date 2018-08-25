IPS accepting ‘request for lease’ applications for 2 former high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday provided new information about the future of two former IPS high schools.

The district said it had begun accepting ‘request for lease’ proposals for John Marshall and Broad Ripple high schools.

The two schools were closed after the 2017-2018 school year when the district restructured to save money.

A district spokesperson on Friday said any eligible nonprofit with a civic or public purpose can participate in the process — that includes charter schools and other community-based organizations.

All submissions are due Oct. 11.

The district said its board of commissioners hopes to make a final decision on the properties by the summer of 2019.

