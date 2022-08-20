News

Landspout tornado damages building in northern Randolph County

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, the National Weather Service says.

Photos on social media showed a rope-like tornado that’s called a landspout.

The weather service later reported the landspout touched down at 3:29 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles north-northwest of Winchester, traveled about the distance of a football field on the ground, and had winds peaking at 70 mph. The tornado’s width was about 20 yards.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Randolph County roads 100 West and 400 North. That’s a rural area about halfway between the city of Winchester and the town of Ridgeville in northern Randolph County.

No injures from the storm were reported.

The weather service said the tornado damaged the metal encasing and roof of an “old outbuilding.” A few two-by-four boards were scattered between the roof and the building.

A tornado warning was issued from the weather service shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. and was not extended into neighboring Jay County or Ohio. The tornado was moving northeast at 20 mph.

