Chili Charity Cookoff comes to Wabash County

It’s the SINGLE LARGEST SINGLE DAY TOURISM EVENT for Wabash Country, bringing in 8,000-10,000 people in a 4-hour time span!

MARCI RIFE, Head chef at Market Street Grill, and Wade Weaver, Owner/Operator of Dream Weaver Marketing and Head of Marketing Committee Member for the Wabash Cannonball Chili for Charity Cook Off, share all the yummy details:

-The Wabash Cannonball Chili for Charity Cook Off is the largest chili cook off East of the Mississippi River

-Attendees will have the chance to sample around 100 chilis from themed booths for just $5 per person. There will also be also food vendors, kid’s activities, music, and more.

-There are over 2,000 gallons of chili served that day.

-The Cook Off is CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) Sanctioned. This means these groups are in their own competition and are not allowed to use fillers such as beans, pasta, or similar items in their chili.

Attendees will also be given tickets to vote for their favorite chili or chilis.

-Other awards given out are Showmanship, Restaurant Choice, People’s Choice,

