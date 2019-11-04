Quiet few days before an active end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a few brief showers overnight, we should be in for quiet conditions through Wednesday. Another system could bring a mixed bag of precipitation followed by cold air by the end of the week.

Tonight:

Cloudy conditions continue across the area. A weak cold front should squeeze out a few isolated light showers after Midnight, but should clear the area before daybreak.

Overnight lows fall to the middle 30s

Tuesday:

Clouds should quickly break, making for a sunny day. Temperatures will run a bit cooler behind the front, as highs only hit the upper 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather will hold through Wednesday, with a nice bump in temperatures to the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Another system works into central Indiana late Wednesday night into Thursday, bring a round of rain and snow to the area. Still a little early to say who sees what at this point, but no accumulation is expected at this time.

Cold air will follow the Thursday system, as highs only hit the 30s for Friday, and lower 40s for the weekend. Coldest air of the season looks probable for early next week, where we will be lucky to see highs above freezing!