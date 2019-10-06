Scattered showers possible today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some much needed rain will fall across portions of the state today. Drier and cooler weather settle in for much of the work week.

Today:

A cold front will drag through the state through the day, sparking scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. The front should sag just south of our area by the afternoon, ending rain chances for most of the area expect our far southern counties.

Expect more cloud cover today, and as a result, slightly cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Frontal boundary should be around the Ohio River later tonight. An upper level disturbance will ride along the front, which should spark a few light showers for some of our southern counties.

Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy across the area. Lows fall to around 50°

Monday:

High pressure settles in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will run a bit cooler than the weekend, but closer to average for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern continues for much of the week. Temperatures should bump up to the low/mid 70s for Wednesday through Friday, ahead of an upper level system moving in Friday. Showers and storms push into the region on Friday, followed by the coolest air of the season this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday may fail to reach 60°, and we could see a potential for some patchy frost Saturday night into Sunday morning.