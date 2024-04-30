Warmer week with 80s returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer week on tap with highs climbing back into the 80s. Dry for today and tomorrow before rain returns late Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: A few pockets of fog this morning along with clouds on Tuesday morning. Clouds begin to clear later in the afternoon. Look for sunny skies all afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful day. Winds will be lighter out of the norths and northwest. Highs climb into the middle 70s which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indians game it’s going to be a beautiful night for baseball. Skies stay clear and temperatures will be into the 70s at first pitch. By the overnight hours temperatures fall into the 50s. Skies stay mostly clear and winds will be light as well.

WARMER WEEK

Temperatures climb back into the 80s for the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Highs climb into the lower 80s. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southwest. They may gust up to 20 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: The warmer week continues. Highs climb even more in on Thursday. Highs reach the middle 80s. Look for sunny skies Thursday afternoon. Definitely will feel more like summer out there. A cold front eventually moves across the state but not until late Thursday evening and Friday. This means much of the day will be dry Thursday but a chance for a few showers or storms late Thursday into Friday.

8 DAY FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into Friday. Temperatures drop a little but still above normal. This weekend looks to be split. The Indy mini marathon will be dry with temperatures into the 50s at race time. Temperatures climb into the 70s for the afternoon. A chance for a few storms on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s.