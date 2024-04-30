Warming temperatures this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 80s look to return to open the month of May.

This morning:

A cold front continues to march through the state. A few showers remain in eastern Indiana very early this morning. Meanwhile, there have been a few areas of fog developing in western Indiana. Temperatures remain very mild this morning.

Tuesday:

Expect decreasing clouds heading through the rest of your Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will remain well above average, topping out into the mid-70s later today.

Tuesday night:

Tonight looks clear, calm, and slightly cooler, but comfortably so. Overnight lows down into the mid- and upper-50s.

Wednesday/Thursday:

Above normal temperatures over the next couple of days. Wednesday should see highs back into the low 80s for the afternoon. Thursday will have a high jump back to the mid-80s for the afternoon.

A cold front marching through late Thursday night into Friday will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. No severe weather, as expected.

8 day forecast:

The weekend could produce a few spotty showers and storms, but it leans more toward dry weather for the majority of Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are going to remain about 10°C this time of year. We look to stay very warm as we had the first full week of the month.