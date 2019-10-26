Soggy Saturday on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wet weather fills in across the Midwest as we open up the last weekend of October.

Today:

An area of low pressure with a tropical connection will continue to move in from the south. Expect widespread rain to fill in this morning, and continue through much of the day. Some thunderstorms, along with locally heavy downpours will be likely at times.

Highs top out in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Scattered rain and storms continue as this potent system continue to push through the Midwest. We’ll gradually taper off the rain from southwest to northeast during the overnight, and should be dry by daybreak Sunday.

Total rainfall likely reaches 1″ across the area, and many areas could exceed 2″ by early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s. Winds pick up – gusting over 30mph at times.

Sunday:

A much better day on tap as we wrap up the weekend. Cloud cover should be pretty thick Sunday morning in the wake of the rain. We’ll gradually kick some of the cloud cover out as we progress through the day. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

8 day forecast:

Mild temperatures to start off the week, with highs in the middle 60s Monday. A weak front moves through Tuesday ,sending highs to the mid 50s. A more potent system moves through Wednesday and Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms both days, followed by the coldest air of the season. By weeks end we’ll likely see highs failing to reach the 50s, and widespread overnight lows dipping below freezing, bringing and end to the growing season.