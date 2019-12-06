Sunny Saturday; cloudy and warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not a bad weekend across central Indiana. Big changes return to the forecast for next week.

Tonight:

Decreasing clouds across the area with lighter winds will send the temperatures to much colder levels overnight. Lows fall to the middle 20s across much of the area.

Saturday:

Pretty nice early December day on tap. Expect mostly sunny conditions with highs in the middle 40s for the afternoon.

Sunday:

Quiet day for the most part. Much more cloud cover compared to Saturday. A few isolated showers might be possible late. Highs should sneak into the lower 50s across the area.

8 day forecast:

Big time rain on the way to kick off the work week, with showers likely for much of the day Monday. Much colder air on the back end of the system, where highs may struggle to get out of the 20s for a good portions of next week.