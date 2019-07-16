Tracking Tuesday evening storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first half of the week features showers and storms, while the second half will be dry with extreme heat.

Tuesday Night:

Remnants from Barry are reaching Indiana, which means there is a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. These storms could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. There is a marginal threat for severe weather tonight. Damaging winds, and a brief spin up of a tornado can’t be ruled out, but should be the exception and not the rule. Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

It will be another rainy, stormy day. The highest chances for storms will be in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will warm slightly to the mid 80s, and will be partly sunny by late in the day.

Thursday:

Isolated storms and showers continue on Thursday. This day is the start of the high heat streak, with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. High humidity means it will feel very muggy, where heat indices will be in the 105-110 degree range.

8 Day Forecast:

High heat and humidity will continue Friday through the weekend, with all days in the 90s. Heat indices will continue to feel like 105-110 degrees. Scattered storms return Sunday and Monday, with relief from the high heat starting Monday.