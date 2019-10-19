Warmer temperatures this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather is on tap for the weekend. Rain and storms will return to the forecast to kick off the work week.

Saturday:

With high pressure in control, expect a good deal of sunshine rolling throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely through the afternoon, with most areas at least hitting 70°.

Saturday Night:

A weak cold front will wash out over the state overnight. We’ll see a slight increase in cloud cover. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out as well, especially north of I-70. Most will stay dry.

Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s to around 50°.

Sunday:

Sunday will be another beautiful day. Temps will be slightly warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs will hit the lower 70s.

8-day forecast:

A more potent system will move into the state on Monday, bringing showers and storms to the region for Monday and Monday night. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Monday, with the main concern being damaging wind potential.

Temperatures will stay mild leading up to the Monday rain, and take a hit for the rest of the week, as highs will hover around 60° for the rest of the extended forecast.