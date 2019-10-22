Warmer temperatures Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nicest weather of the week moves in on Wednesday and Thursday, before rain chances return to the extended forecast.

Tonight:

Skies should gradually clear across the area late this evening into the overnight. Breezy winds will continue, but should relax a little heading toward daybreak, Wednesday. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Lots of sunshine with milder temperatures across the region. Highs top out in the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday/Friday:

A weak boundary will push into the region late Thursday into Friday, sparking isolated to scattered light showers. Rain chances look relatively low for Thursday evening, but slightly higher for Friday. Rain will likely not be widespread, and should be relatively light.

8 day forecast:

Big question will be in regards to an upper level low that may drift into the Midwest this week. Many more projections are jumping on board with this idea, so for now, where putting in rain chances for very late Saturday night through Sunday night, but confidence level is low at best. Temperatures do take a bit of a hit starting Friday, before rebounding by the end of the weekend. Another shot of cooler air looks to move in by early next week.