Learn about speedcubing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rubik’s ambassador and speedcube, Thompson Clarke joined News 8 Saturday to educate people on speedcubing.

“I would say speedcubing is the act of solving a Rubik’s cube as quickly as possible. It doesn’t matter whether you can solve the cube in a minute, or under 10 seconds; if you have the intention of getting faster with the Rubik’s Cube, I would say that’s speedcubing,” Clarke said.

