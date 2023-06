Legacy Fest with Kristian Stricklen

The 2nd annual Legacy Fest is almost here!

President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, Kristian Stricklen, visited All Indiana to discuss the upcoming event.

Legacy Fest is a concert headlined by Gladys Knight on June 16th at 8:30 pm at the Walker Theatre. The theme for this year is the Roaring ’20s.

This is an event you do not want to miss! To purchase tickets, visit madamwalkerlegacycenter.com