Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dead after fatal crash on city’s west side

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 30th Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they located one person dead on the scene.

Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours. Police are asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route while they investigate the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the dead person or the cause of the accident.

This article will be updated when more information is released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Day 2 of the ‘Butter’:...
Local News /
IU has record nursing enrollment,...
Local News /
2 men dead after shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Entrance to Burning Man in...
National News /
Rival Eritrean groups clash in...
International News /
Japan’s synthesized singing sensation Hatsune...
International News /
Nobel Foundation withdraws invitation to...
International News /
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls...
International News /