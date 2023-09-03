1 dead after fatal crash on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 30th Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they located one person dead on the scene.

Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours. Police are asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route while they investigate the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the dead person or the cause of the accident.

This article will be updated when more information is released.