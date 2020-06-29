Juvenile shot, killed near downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A male juvenile is dead after being shot downtown early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Walnut Street around 2 a.m. for a person shot report.

Police originally said the person was in critical condition but just before 5 a.m. confirmed that the person had died.

IMPD said a group of juveniles were on the canal when something happened which led to someone firing a weapon.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.