2 electronic recycling opportunities coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coming to Indianapolis are two opportunities for people to recycle their used electronics.

One is the City Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics drop-off day, and the other is the Colts electronics recycling day.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will host a hazardous waste disposal event on Saturday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center in Garfield Park, 2505 Conservatory Drive. Visit their event page on Facebook for a full list of acceptable recyclable materials and additional details.

The Colts are hosting an electronics savings day on Oct. 7. This event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon at the Lucas Oil Stadium south parking lot in downtown Indianapolis. Visit their website for their list of acceptable materials to recycle and additional details.

Both events are free to attend, and event staff will help unload vehicles and safely dispose of hazardous electronic materials.