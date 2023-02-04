Local

2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase.

Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.

The deputy continued to follow the vehicle and called for assistance from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. While IMPD attempted to stop the car, the driver lost control and crashed into a light pole, rolling over three times.

After approaching the vehicle, the deputy identified the driver as a “young juvenile” male and the passenger as a “young juvenile” female.

Both were taken to Riley Hospital. The girl was uninjured from the crash, and the boy suffered minor injuries.

Police did not provide the ages of the juveniles.

According to police, the report of this incident will be submitted and reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to consider potential criminal/traffic charges.