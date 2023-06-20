$32.5 million investment coming to downtown Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Downtown Fishers is getting a $32.5 million facelift with a new District South urban village development.

The City of Fishers’ City Council approved the agreement with Rebar Development on Monday.

The development is set to bring office, retail, and residence space to underused buildings.

Those spaces will include the 20,000 square foot corporate headquarters of The Annex Group, and will be well connected to the city’s trail system.

There will be a four story mixed-use building with seven micro commercial spaces, 38 loft residences, 44 apartment homes, and a civic plaza.

The development will include a fitness center, café lounge, conference rooms, and a courtyard.

“District South will be a thriving urban village with a great mix of uses and direct connection to both the Cheeney Creek Trail and the Nickel Plate Trail,” Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development, said. “We look forward to this unique project continuing the smart and vibrant redevelopment of downtown Fishers.”

The plan will bring over 80 full time jobs to the area, and 40 additional full time positions by 2028.

Construction for the development is set to begin in October and will be completed in 2025.