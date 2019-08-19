Alzheimer’s study receives $1M for IU Health researchers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University will house a groundbreaking study on Alzheimer’s disease with the help of a major grant.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter announced Monday it will give $1 million to an early-onset Alzheimer’s disease study. The check was presented at Goodman Hall at the IU Health Neuroscience Center next to I-65 near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit.

The grant will allow researchers to study the entire genome of 600 U.S. participants.

Barbara Peer Baeckgaard, a professor of Alzheimer’s disease research, said, “We will start with the 600 and no doubt make some important discoveries. Where we should go next is examine a much larger sample of individuals. We’re in the process of leveraging some different DNAs from around the world to make that happen.”

Researchers say they will specifically study Alzheimer’s in people younger than 65. They say that will allow them to study the disease in a more pure form without the complications of normal aging.