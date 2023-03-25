Anderson woman critically hurt when van hits her car

A crash of a car and a van happened about 2:30 p.m. March 24, 2023, on U.S. 35 just south of the unincorporated community of Mount Pleasant in southern Delaware County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson woman was in critical condition after a Friday afternoon crash of a car and a van on U.S. 35 about 5 miles southeast of Muncie, Indiana State Police says.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. just south of the unincorporated community of Mount Pleasant in southern Delaware County.

Tiffany Starkey, 38, of Anderson, was first taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and later to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Investigators think Starkey was driving a gray 2023 Ford Focus north on U.S. 35 when a white 2020 Ford Transport van crossed the centerline and went southbound into the car’s path.

The van driver, Tatyanna Myers, 24, of Lithonia, Georgia, and her female passenger, which the release did not identify, were taken to Ball Memorial with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

US 35 was closed approximately 4 hours to begin the crash investigation.