Ascension St. Vincent welcomes Leap Day Babies

by: Jett Zweigel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent on Thursday announced the arrival of 12 Leap Day Babies. The hospital staff says they expect to welcome around 22 babies total by the end of the day.

Molly Dobin was one of Indiana's first Leap Year babies, joining the world at 12:41 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2024 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.Molly Dobin was one of Indiana's first Leap Year babies, joining the world at 12:41 a.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Her parents are Carly & Matt from Demotte. Molly shares the unique birthday with her great grandfather, also a Leap Year baby, who would have been 96 years old today. (Photo Provided By: Franciscan Health)
  • Molly Dobin was one of Indiana's first Leap Year babies, joining the world at 12:41 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2024 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
  • Avery Kenna Lee Sorrels was born at 8:36 a.m. on Feb. 29 at Franciscan Health Mooresville.
  • Landen King was born at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 29 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

