Baby critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A baby is critically injured and multiple people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s east side.

Emergency crews were called around 1:40 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of 21st and Kenyon streets for an accident with injury.

The occupants of at least one of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital, and a baby in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police.

No additional details about the cause and circumstances of the crash or the injuries to the other people involved in the crash were immediately available.