Beyond the Plate: Snacking smarter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts say being choosy about your snacks can be an easy way to boost nutrition.

Kaitlyn Wong, a registered dietitian at Community Health, joined Daybreak as we go Beyond the Plate in the latest Health Spotlight.

Snackers can get a little out of control if they are not wise about what they choose to snack on.

“The way to get back in control is by being really selective about using fiber, the powerhouse nutrient, and protein together because there’s no way that you can overeat the fiber and protein when you’re combining them,” Wong said.

Wong added that fiber gives the body the nutrients it needs to feel full and satisfied.

To learn more, watch the full interview above. For more information on establishing healthy habits, visit the Beyond the Plate Nutrition and Wellness website.