Bloomington creating resident-led Future of Policing Task Force

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Bloomington on Tuesday announced the creation of a Future of Policing Task Force made up of local community members to make recommendations about law enforcement in Bloomington and Monroe County.

It is part of the city’s Recover Forward initiative and Plan to Advance Racial Equality.

Ten people will serve on the task force:

Carolyn Calloway-Thomas, chair, Indiana University African American and African Diaspora Studies & City of Bloomington Human Rights Commissioner

Kevin Farris, Ellettsville town councilor

A’ame Joslin, clinical assistant professor, IUPUC Department of Education & City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Women member

Treon McClendon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commissioner

Malik McCloskey, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commissioner

Amy Makice, founder, Bloomington Center for Connection

David Norris, pastor, City Church for All Nations

James Sanders, electronics engineer, Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center & City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Black Males member

Jim Sims, president, Bloomington City Council

Garfield Warren, research scientist, Indiana University Department of Physics

Administrative support will be provided by three city employees:

Beverly Calender-Anderson, director, Community and Family Resources Department

Michael Diekhoff, chief, Bloomington Police Department

Marissa Parr-Scott, office manager, Community and Family Resources Department

The city says the group will meet for the first time this month and plans to report back within 180 days of the first meeting.

A report will be presented to community leaders, Bloomington’s Board of Public Safety and all law enforcement agencies within a year.