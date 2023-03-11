Bloomington hostage situation ends in death of suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old man is dead after shooting himself during a hostage situation in Bloomington Friday evening, police say.

Bloomington police responded to a home in the 3300 block of North Kingsley Drive at 5:10 p.m. regarding a 911 call of a man at the residence armed with a handgun, holding hostages inside.

According to police, officers found two kids who escaped from the house and called 911 for help. They told officers a drunk man was pointing a gun and threatening to kill people inside.

Police used a crisis negotiator to speak with the man on FaceTime for 40 minutes and attempted to get him to release the other hostage.

While refusing to cooperate with police, the man threatened to kill himself, the remaining hostage, and officers at the scene multiple times.

At 6:31 p.m., the man fatally shot himself in the kitchen while talking with a crisis negotiator. The 76-year-old hostage was able to exit the house safely.

No one else was injured during this incident.

The name of the man has not been released. No further information was immediately provided.