Brooke Martin to work from home

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Out of an abundance of caution, News 8’s Brooke Martin will begin working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooke, who is 30 weeks pregnant, has been advised by her doctors to work from home.

“Although there is no alarming risk, there’s definitely a lot of unknowns about COVID-19,” Brooke said. “After everything we’ve been through in the past year, and again talking with medical professionals, we just made the decision that that was a good idea, that I was not in public everyday.”

Brooke also shared that her husband Cole is high-risk as a Type 1 diabetic.

In the coming weeks, expect to see Brooke contributing to newscasts via a home studio that is under construction.

My new reality

Friends, hi! I wanted to update you on my new reality. It still seems surreal that this is all happening, but it is, and we’re making sense of it one day at a time. Please let me know what you are most needing from me, from WISH-TV, and from your community during this time. Whether at the station or at home, I’m still here for you! Love and health to you and yours. ❤️Brooke

Posted by Brooke Martin on Monday, March 23, 2020

