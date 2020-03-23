Brooke Martin to work from home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Out of an abundance of caution, News 8’s Brooke Martin will begin working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooke, who is 30 weeks pregnant, has been advised by her doctors to work from home.

“Although there is no alarming risk, there’s definitely a lot of unknowns about COVID-19,” Brooke said. “After everything we’ve been through in the past year, and again talking with medical professionals, we just made the decision that that was a good idea, that I was not in public everyday.”

Brooke also shared that her husband Cole is high-risk as a Type 1 diabetic.

In the coming weeks, expect to see Brooke contributing to newscasts via a home studio that is under construction.

