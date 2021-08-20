Local

Butler University student dies after shooting in Maryland, mother says

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Butler University student died Thursday after a shooting Sunday in Maryland, according to a social media post by the student’s mother.

His mother says Xan Korman was the victim of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

She says her son was a photographer and photo editor at The Collegian, the student-run newspaper at Butler.

Butler’s head basketball coach, LaVall Jordan, reacted to Korman’s death in a Thursday tweet: “So sad to hear about Xan Korman. Xan was a talented young man who was a true Bulldog at heart. Praying comfort over his family.”

Assistant basketball coach Omar Lowery also responded:

Henry Bredemeier, one of Korman’s classmates at Butler and a colleague at The Collegian, remembered Korman on Thursday: “Xan was a really nice and kind person. Everyone that knew him knew that. He was so talented. His passion was photography and videography and he was amazing at it. I think a lot of people who knew Xan knew how passionate he was about that and how much he cared about that. How much he cared about people and his friends. He will be truly missed.”

According to Korman’s mother, the family honored his wishes by donating his organs.

News 8 is working to learn more about the details of the shooting.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Noblesville pastor gives out hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

Coronavirus /

Riley doctor posts picture of himself crying as hospital reports high admissions rate

Coronavirus /

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy gives keynote address at Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity

Local /

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed during Lafayette pursuit

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image