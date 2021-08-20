Local

Butler University student dies after shooting in Maryland, mother says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Butler University student died Thursday after a shooting Sunday in Maryland, according to a social media post by the student’s mother.

His mother says Xan Korman was the victim of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

She says her son was a photographer and photo editor at The Collegian, the student-run newspaper at Butler.

Butler’s head basketball coach, LaVall Jordan, reacted to Korman’s death in a Thursday tweet: “So sad to hear about Xan Korman. Xan was a talented young man who was a true Bulldog at heart. Praying comfort over his family.”

Assistant basketball coach Omar Lowery also responded:

Devastating news of a life taken by senseless violence. Xan Korman was young man whose incredible talent captured time for our team, my family and so many others. May the Lord continue to cover our children and his family. 🙏🏿 — Coach Omar Lowery (@CoachOmarLowery) August 19, 2021

Henry Bredemeier, one of Korman’s classmates at Butler and a colleague at The Collegian, remembered Korman on Thursday: “Xan was a really nice and kind person. Everyone that knew him knew that. He was so talented. His passion was photography and videography and he was amazing at it. I think a lot of people who knew Xan knew how passionate he was about that and how much he cared about that. How much he cared about people and his friends. He will be truly missed.”

According to Korman’s mother, the family honored his wishes by donating his organs.

News 8 is working to learn more about the details of the shooting.