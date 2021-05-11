Local

Carmel changes app used to access its bike-share program

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday relaunched its bike-share program under a new vendor.

With 50 bikes and seven stations, the bike-share program still looks the same and has been tuned up, with one change, the city said in a news release.

The program will replace the Zagster app with Movatic, which can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play Store, according to the release.

Once the new app has been downloaded, riders can check out bikes by scanning a QR code that can be found on the downtube below the handlebars.

The cost of bikes, “for users, the bikes cost $1.50 per half hour to rent with a cap of $24 for up to a 24-hour period. A $30 annual fee includes unlimited rides under one hour, with additional hours being charged at $1.50 per half-hour to a maximum of $24 for up to a 24-hour period,” the release said.

Carmel in May 2020 requested that Zagster cease operations due to the inability to clean the bicycles and stations after every use. The city’s bike-share program began in 2015.