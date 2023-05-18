Carmel to return to single July 4 fireworks show

A crowd of people enjoys a fireworks display during the annual CarmelFest celebration over July 4th weekend in Carmel, Indiana. (Provided Photo/CarmelFest via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — After three years of separating fireworks shows into three different locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Carmel will return to a single Fourth of July fireworks show in 2023.

This year’s event will be the city’s biggest and longest fireworks show ever, with nearly 30 minutes of breathtaking pyrotechnics lighting up the skies over downtown Carmel, city officials said Thursday.

“We hope the community comes back together in the spirit of the holiday to enjoy CarmelFest, our biggest summer festival, and to celebrate our nation’s independence in the traditional way we’ve celebrated for many decades,” Jeff Worrell, city council president, said in a release.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, community safety was a key concern, according to Worrell, but having three fireworks shows came with extra cost and added pressure for the Carmel police and fire departments.

Now that state and federal COVID restrictions have come to an end, it’s the perfect time to bring the community back together for the traditional, single fireworks display, Worrell says.

There will be a new location for launching the fireworks in 2023.

This year’s display will blast off from the parking lot of the Ice Skadium, located on Third Avenue Southwest, just south of Gradle Drive. Organizers believe the new location will make the display visible to those at CarmelFest and to people at other viewing spots in the area.

The show will be about eight minutes longer than in years past and will include a musical score that will play over the airwaves of the Carmel High School radio station.

CarmelFest, presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel, runs July 3-4, 2023. Visit the CarmelFest website to learn more.