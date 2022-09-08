Local

Citizens Energy Group will keep service to 4 Indy apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After Citizens Energy Group was set to disconnect delinquent water and natural gas services from four apartments, they announced Thursday that they’ve reached an agreement that will keep the services running.

The energy group first announced in July that it began placing disconnections at four JPC Affordable Housing apartments: Berkley Commons, Woods at Oak Crossing, Covington Square, and Capital Place Apartments.

Prior to that announcement, Citizens Energy Group had attempted to recoup overdue funds with several payment arrangements over the past 18 months, but JPC had repeatedly broken the arrangements or refused to agree to reasonable payment terms.

JPC agreed to pay it’s past utility bill debt which totals over $1.9 million. As a part of the agreement, JPC will sell the four apartment complexes and the proceeds will be used to compensate Citizens.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement to prevent utility disruption to the residents of the four JPC Affordable Housing properties while protecting our customer base from the full cost of JPC’s past due utility debt,” president and CEO of Citizens Energy group, Jeffrey Harrison, said.