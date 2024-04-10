City of Richmond provides update one year after My Way Trading Warehouse fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Thursday marks one year since a fire broke out at the former My Way Trading Warehouse facility in Richmond.

In response to the occasion, the City of Richmond and Mayor Ron Oler provided the following update and statement on debris removal and the future of the site.

Last month, the United States Environmental Protection Agency completed debris removal activities at 310 and 358 NW F Street. By Feb. 2024, the EPA had removed approximately 6,000 tons of fire debris and suspected asbestos containing materials from these two sites, with all such waste being shipped offsite to an EPA-approved landfill. No waste was directed by EPA to city landfills. As part of this debris removal process, the EPA also rinsed, washed, and transferred about 850 tons of scrap metal to a local recycling facility prior to returning these two sites to the city on March 22.

Statement from Richmond Mayor Ron Oler

“First, and foremost, I would like to recognize the great work and thank our Richmond Fire Department and all of the emergency response teams, including support from Wayne County, the State of Indiana, our neighboring partners in Ohio, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. One year ago today, their fast, hard and expert work prevented this fire from becoming a more significant disaster.”

I would also like to thank the EPA for their quick and diligent work in removing the solid waste and debris from the site. I’m grateful and relieved that the first part of the process is now complete and look forward to beginning the redevelopment phase to find a new use for this site.”

Future plans for the site

The City of Richmond is evaluating potential redevelopment opportunities for the 310 and 358 properties, and plans to engage collaboratively with economic development partners to consider, develop, and implement the proper and appropriate next steps.

The City of Richmond has also sent legal demands to attorneys for the former My Way Trading Warehouse that it must remove debris and other solid waste from the 308 NW F Street site.

