Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

HIM and HER Collegiate School for the Arts is shown in October 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20.

The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.

Parents were urged to start looking at other options as soon as possible.

The school will hold an enrollment fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 6 and 14.

Harry Dunn, one of the co-founders, is a former homicide detective with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The school received support initially from former Pacers player George Hill.

