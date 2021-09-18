Local

Colorado man accused of killing wife, a central Indiana native, heads to trial

Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office. (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File; Suzanne Morphew Photo Provided by Family)

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed against a southern Colorado man who was charged with first-degree murder nearly a year after his wife was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2020.

The judge ruled Friday that 53-year-old Barry Morphew should stand trial for the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who is a native of Alexandria, Indiana.

The 49-year-old mother of two was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

Barry Morphew was arrested May 5 of this year. His wife’s body has not been found.

His trial date is set for May 3.