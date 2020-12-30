COVID-19 restrictions to impact New Year’s Eve traditions at bars, restaurants

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — New Year’s celebrations are going to look different because of the pandemic.

Bars and restaurants in Indianapolis, Fishers and some other locales have been ordered to be closed or closing when the clock strikes midnight Thursday because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Marion County, bars and restaurants will remain under a health order, first issued in November, and be closed from midnight Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

In Fishers, its health department ordered all restaurants and bars to close by 10 p.m. Fishers’ order — closed to customers between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. with only carryout allowed — began at 10 p.m. Dec. 25 and will end at 5 a.m. Jan. 8.

Woodys Library Restaurant in Carmel has been packed on previous New Year’s Eves. This year, owner Kevin Woody Rider said, they’ll be open past midnight but he’s not expecting it not to be as crowded. He said he’s thankful they’re allowed to be open at all.

“We live in a country where people have choice. People who are less comfortable or higher-risk, they can choose to stay home or curbside. If you’re not in those categories, you have a choice to go out,” Rider said.

Righley Foust plans to spend the New Year’s Eve with his family. He normally doesn’t spend the holiday in a restaurant or bar, but said he would still appreciate the option.

“I think everybody should be able to choose. I don’t think we should be restricted. I think everybody should be able to go out on there own behalf,” Foust said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a New Year’s guide online that encourages people who are still interested in going out to celebrate to seek outdoors events and consider something virtual.

Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 7,703 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19. A total of 500,282 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

