Fishers bans New Year’s Eve parties at bars, restaurants

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Bars in Fishers won’t be hosting New Year’s Eve parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fishers Health Department said Tuesday it’s ordering all restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food, drinks or both to be closed to indoor dining and drink service and cleared of customers between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, carry-out dining is permissible.

The order will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 25 and end at 5 a.m. Jan. 8.

New positive cases for the first 14 days of December totaled 1,363, about 40% higher than new cases identified during the first 14 days of November. Also, the health department said, trends in positive cases indicate Fishers is likely to experience a continued period of growth in new positive cases through January.

The new health order is in addition to ones that mandate face coverings at indoor places other than private homes, or when outdoors in a situation where a distance of 6 feet from people outside of their household cannot be maintained.

To report violations, use an online form.

