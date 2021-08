Local

Crash on I-69 near Anderson kills 2

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson.

Anderson Police Department say the crash occurred in the southbound lane close to mile marker 223 at approximately 4:09 a.m. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

All lanes of I-69 southbound reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.