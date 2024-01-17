Daybreak Drive-IN: ISU Student hits life-changing putt… Allison workers say OK… Israel and Hamas reach rare agreement
Our midweek Daybreak Drive-IN includes a halftime contest in Terre Haute going viral, a labor deal at a major Indianapolis employer, and a temporary deal in Israel’s war with Hamas. Get the day’s first look at news, weather, and sports EVERY morning before 5 a.m. on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- Union Workers at Allison Transmission have approved a new contract. The UAW reports members said yes by a 4-to-1 margin, ending labor strife that stretched over several months – and included one failed vote on an earlier contract.
- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case involving bathroom use and gender in Martinsville schools. A family sued the district in 2021 after the transgender boy was not allowed to use the boy’s bathroom. the decision means the lower court’s ruling – overturning the schools’ policy stands.
- A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas is on its way to Gaza. France and Qatar arranged the delivery by brokering the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire in November. The deal also includes medicine and humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.
- E. Jean Carroll is set to testify today in her civil claim against former President Donald Trump. A judge has already ruled that Trump defamed her after she won a sexual abuse claim against him. Now a jury is deciding what Trump will owe.
- Purdue left any doubt about statewide bragging rights on the floor of IU’s Assembly Hall – crushing the Hoosiers on their home court, 87-66. Zach Edey bolstered his All-America status with 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the route by the second-ranked Boilers. The two play again on Feb. 10 in West Lafayette.
- An Indiana State University Student is $10,000 richer this morning – and going viral – after winning a halftime contest during last night’s Sycamore Basketball game. Senior Camden Harden nailed a full-court putt in front of the cheering crowd.