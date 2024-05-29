Daybreak Drive-IN: New arrests in carjacking/police shooting… Trump trial goes to jury… Fever cannot capitalize on Caitlin Clark’s career night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s earliest roundup of today’s top news, sports, and weather starts with a suspect roundup related to a carjacking and police shooting. We also cover the next step in the Trump trial, a massive closure coming on 465, and a frustrating Fever loss. Listen and subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN to be the first ‘in the know’ every morning.
- Police have arrested three more people in the aftermath of a carjacking and deadly shooting by police. The carjacking happened on the east side – and led to an apartment complex at 38th & post road. There, IMPD says an officer fired one shot as an armed suspect dropped something and went to pick it up, then fired two more times as the man ran. Late last night, the department announced the new arrest: one connected to the carjacking, the other two for unrelated cases.
- Road crews plan to shut down part of 465 on the southeast side at the end of this week. You won’t be able to go south from I-70 to I-65. INDOT says the shutdown should start Friday and last three weeks. The detour is to stay on I-70 and pick up 65 downtown. INDOT crews are also set to close most of the ramps in the 465 construction zone – limiting access in both directions.
- Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are due to get instructions from the judge and start deliberating today. It’s the first criminal case against a former American president.
- Storms have again battered Texas – killing at least one person, collapsing several homes under construction, and knocked down many trees. Authorities say the person killed was a 16-year-old construction worker.
- The Indiana Fever dropped another game last night – but Caitlin Clark had the highest-scoring night of her young pro career. She poured in 30, but the LA Sparks took the win, 88-82. The Fever have two more at home before hitting the road again.