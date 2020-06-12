East central Indiana food bank announces more ‘tailgate’ giveaways

Indiana Army National Guard assists with an April 2020 tailgate food distribution for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Photo Provided/Second Harvest)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has announced additional “tailgate” food distribution events to help people who may be struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group expanded its tailgate events in April as the coronavirus began taking a toll on Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb dispatched 30 Army National Guard members to help with the efforts to expand the food distribution.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is the region’s largest hunger-relief organization, serving over 100 pantries and meal programs in eight counties: Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash.

Here are upcoming food distributions:

Madison County: 10 a.m. Monday, Alexandria-Monroe High School, 1 Burden Court, Alexandria.

Grant County: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.

Henry County: 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.

Jay County: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 E. Votaw St., Portland.

Wabash County: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Living Well in Wabash County, 239 Bond St., Wabash.

Blackford County: 10 a.m. Thursday, Blackford County Fairgrounds, 409 E. Park Ave., Hartford City.

Delaware County: 10 a.m. Thursday, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.

Madison County: 10 a.m. Friday, parking lot of former Kmart, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.

Randolph County: 10 a.m. Friday, Goodrich Park, 701 N. Union St., Winchester.

More dates are online.

No IDs or proof of address or need are required; all are welcome. Distribution is while supplies last. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.