Fact check: Viral airport meltdown did not happen in Indianapolis

(WISH) — A video of a woman having a meltdown at airport security did not happen in Indianapolis, despite the original caption.

The video, posted to TikTok by user KevinDurio19, has more than 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

It shows a woman yelling at a police officer, claiming she had been thrown to the ground and that she wanted to speak to the airport manager.

The video was captioned “Indianapolis Airport,” but it did not actually occur in the city. The same video was also receiving further distribution on Twitter, trending with “Boo Hoo” as the headline.

“This incident did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport,” an airport spokesperson told News 8. “Thanks for fact checking.”

The video shows glassed partitions near the boarding area, which are not part of the setup at IND.

The video also shows the incident happened near Gate E38A. Indianapolis International Airport does not have a Gate E38A.

In a news release Monday, the FAA said it has received approximately 2,500 reports of unruly passengers so far this year, including 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to comply with a federal mask mandate.

News 8 is working to confirm where the video was actually recorded.