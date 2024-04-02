Detour to close Fall Creek Parkway next to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A detour set to start in a few days could seriously impact some commuters.

Fall Creek Parkway North Drive will close April 15 from Evanston Avenue to near 38th Street. That’s on the east side of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The closing will allow for the removal of the abandoned railroad crossing, the installation of new asphalt patches, and the replacement of some medians and curbs on both sides of the street.

Public Works says Fall Creek Parkway will reopen on April 30.

The detour is part of the Nickel Plate Trail project, which will add about 9 miles to the city’s network of pedestrian and bicycling trails. The $14.9 million project broke ground in late 2023 and was expected to be completed in mid-2025. The project includes the development of spur connections at 62nd Street east of Eastwood Middle School and on 86th Street west of Sahm Park.

The northbound detour:

Head west on 38th Street at the intersection of 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway.

Turn north on College Avenue.

Head east on 46th Street.

Turn south onto Keystone Avenue.

The detour ends once driver has returned to Fall Creek Parkway.

The northbound detour:

Head north onto Keystone Avenue at the intersection of Keystone Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway.

Turn west on 46th Street.

Head south on College Avenue.

Turn east on 38th Street.

The detour ends once driver has returned to Fall Creek Parkway.

An Indianapolis Department of Public Works map showed southbound and northbound detours.

