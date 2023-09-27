Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli to deliver second performance with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Italin opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs during the EXPO2015 Opening ceremony in Piazza Duomo on April 30, 2015 in Milan where the World Exposition Milano 2015 (Universal Exposition) will run from May 1st, 2015 to October 31, 2015 on the theme Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life. The fair focuses on food security, sustainable agricultural practices, nutrition and battling hunger - as well as on dishing out the best fare of the world's culinary cultures. Cooking shows, restaurants, and food stalls will be designed to attract and hold visitors in Italy's financial capital. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Globally-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli will return to Indiana for his second-ever performance.

The Italian tenor, whose voice is considered one of the most recognizable in the entertainment industry, made his first tour stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Dec 2022. Bocelli will answer popular demand for a return to the same stage, according to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The ISO announced Wednesday that its musicians will reunite with Bocelli as he brings part of his spring tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to perform with the legendary Andrea Bocelli this spring. Our patrons unequivocally praised the 2022 performance that brought the ISO and Mr. Bocelli together for the first time, and when the opportunity arose to reunite for another concert, we were delighted to accept,” said James M. Johnson, CEO, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

In a release announcing the tour stop, ISO acknowledged that the tour officially marks 30 years of Bocelli’s career, along with his 65th birthday day later that year.

The Indianapolis concert will partially benefit ISO’s initiatives in central Indiana.

Ahead of ticket sales for the general public, a limited number of 200 tickets were made available starting Wednesday on the orchestra’s website. The reserved tickets are described as the best seats available and a portion of the proceeds will support the orchestra sharing classical music with the community, the release stated. The first tickets available are being sold for $500 apiece.

ISO subscribers, Citi cardholders, and members of the Andrea Bocelli Fan Club will have additional early ticket access.

General tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Ticketmaster and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

The concert will feature the repertoire for which Bocelli is famous including arias, crossover hits, love songs, and selections from his latest studio album, “Believe,” which was released in 2020.