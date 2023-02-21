Local

Fat Tuesday at Circle City Sweets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local bakeries are bringing back Fat Tuesday favorites for Mardi Gras. It’s the chance to eat a good King Cake before the ritual fasting of Lent season begins.

The staff at Circle City Sweets were up early fulfilling pre-orders.

Owner Cindy Hawkins showed News 8 how to prepare signature sweets like the King Cake, beignets, and sugar cookies decked in green, purple, and gold.

Hawkins and her staff completed most of the baking before Mardi Gras. The glazed King Cakes in true fashion hide a small plastic child in the dough, a tradition that’s supposed to represent good fortune for the person who finds it.