Fatal I-465 crash involves car, pickup

At least one person died in a crash about 6:40 p.m. March 7, 2024, on the -465 southbound lanes between East 30th Street and I-70. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died in the crash of a car and a pickup truck on Thursday night on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indiana State Police tells News 8 that the crash happened about 6:40 p.m. Thursday on I-465 southbound lanes between East 30th Street and I-70.

It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured in the crash. At 9 p.m., authorities remained at the scene of the crash for an investigation.

The right lane of I-465 was blocked, Indiana Department of Transportation noted shortly before 9 p.m. INDOT estimated the interstate would be clear for all travel by 10:30 p.m.

The WISHTV.com traffic map did not show any significant delays for motorists as of 9 p.m.