Fishers police arrest the Grinch before he could ruin Christmas

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police recently arrested a suspicious-looking someone for attempting to steal Christmas from the children of Hamilton County.

On Monday, officers from the Fishers Police Department found a green male taking decorations from the lobby of their police station on Municipal Drive.

The “Scrooge” in question was described in a news release as a green male wearing a white sweater with jingle bells.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, who ran away toward the Nickle Plate Trail. FPD used a drone and K-9 Officer Archer to follow the suspect.

The man was quickly taken into custody following the use of the tools. He identified himself as Mr. Grinch.

Police say Grinch was found with the stolen Christmas decorations and is being “charged” with theft and resisting arrest.

News 8 reached out to the Whos down in Whoville for comment on the Grinch’s arrest. Their spokesperson, Dr. Seuss, provided the following statement: