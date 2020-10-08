Fishers school’s lunch ladies help pack meals for Million Meal Movement

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The team with the Million Meal Movement had some trouble getting volunteers to help pack meals in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, News 8’s Sierra Hignite reports how a brave group of lunch ladies stepped in and put their skills to use, helping pack thousands of meals for hungry families.

The lunch ladies are from Sand Creek Elementary School in Fishers.

