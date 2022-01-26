Local

Frigid temps freeze egg and wet clothing fast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dangerous wind chill values hit central Indiana on Wednesday. Our News 8 team tested out how fast items would freeze in the cold weather with several experiments at around 4 a.m.

A raw egg cracked onto a plate was slightly frozen after ten minutes and rock-solid after 23 minutes. At the time the temperature was sitting at around three degrees outside, with a wind chill feel of -10 degrees.

News 8 also tested how wet clothing would fair in the frigid temperatures. It only took ten minutes for a wet t-shirt to be solid ice.





The experiments showed it does not take long for the freezing weather to impact people and items outdoors.