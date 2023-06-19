Girls Inc. Indy ‘Girl Dad’ Campaign underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A campaign to highlight ‘girls’ dads’- especially those who inspire their daughters to be strong, smart, and bold is officially underway.

Lindsay Gramlich, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis joined Daybreak to speak more on the campaign and the fundraiser that will help raise resources for every girl in the community.

“Girls Inc., our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. And so we know early on if girls have the tools to succeed, they will thrive later. And dads play a really big role in that. So girl dad is championing all of the dads who see the inherent strengths in their daughters and help them grow and thrive to be the future leaders,” Gramlich said.

